Ex-minister, 10 others in court for 69 counts of corruption
Bongo slams fraud charges, vows to oppose ANC's step-aside rule
Former state security minister, Bongani Bongo, has vowed to approach the courts if needs be to fight the ANC's step-aside policy as he believes it’s against the bill of rights.
Speaking to the media outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court where he and 10 others appeared for 69 counts of fraud and corruption, Bongo said he will also apply for representation to have his charges dropped because they are weak. ..
