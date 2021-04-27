EFF’s Julius Malema presses for economic reform

EFF leader Julius Malema used his Freedom Day speech to pay tribute to South Africans who died after contracting Covid-19 and accused the ANC government of abandoning citizens when they needed it the most.

The EFF held its Freedom Day rally in the Saulsville Arena in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, where the party’s leader put the spotlight on the failures of the governing ANC.

Malema said Freedom Day was not a day of celebration but a day when South Africans, who he referred to as Covid-19 “survivors”, came together to acknowledge each other.