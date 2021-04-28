Columnists

The masses must rise and claim what belongs to them

Traditional leaders have become new land thieves

By Lyborn Rikhotso - 28 April 2021 - 09:33

The narrative that traditional leaders own land is a fallacy as it has been introduced by a colonial power and the apartheid government. And successive traditional leaders believed that they owned the land. It is a deeply flawed system.

Today, some traditional leaders are the oppressors of people they claim to lead. Women are treated worse by some traditional leaders and the ANC Women's League is doing nothing. It complains about patriarchy in public but support patriarchy in the state...

