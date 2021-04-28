The masses must rise and claim what belongs to them
Traditional leaders have become new land thieves
The narrative that traditional leaders own land is a fallacy as it has been introduced by a colonial power and the apartheid government. And successive traditional leaders believed that they owned the land. It is a deeply flawed system.
Today, some traditional leaders are the oppressors of people they claim to lead. Women are treated worse by some traditional leaders and the ANC Women's League is doing nothing. It complains about patriarchy in public but support patriarchy in the state...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.