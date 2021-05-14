Entertainment

SA history and heritage in danger of getting lost

Museums face closure due to financial crises

14 May 2021 - 09:42

Several historical sites, museums and cultural land marks are taking a heavy strain from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which is threatening efforts to preserve and protect cultural heritage in SA.

The Apartheid Museum is the latest in the growing list of heritage attractions and art galleries  forced to run with a begging bowl to donors and find alternative revenue streams due to the affect of the pandemic...

