SA history and heritage in danger of getting lost
Museums face closure due to financial crises
Several historical sites, museums and cultural land marks are taking a heavy strain from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which is threatening efforts to preserve and protect cultural heritage in SA.
The Apartheid Museum is the latest in the growing list of heritage attractions and art galleries forced to run with a begging bowl to donors and find alternative revenue streams due to the affect of the pandemic...
