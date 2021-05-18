'We're going in thick and fast': Duduzane Zuma on his plans to run for president

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane says his plans to run for president in the near future are still on the cards.

During his father's trial at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, Duduzane reaffirmed his desire to lead the country.

Zuma is facing charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly making false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.

His case has been postponed to May 26,

Speaking outside the court, Duduzane said an “interesting journey” lay ahead.

“The plans are on. We are going in and we are going in thick and fast. Keep an eye on it, this may be an interesting journey,” he said.

This is not the first time the controversial businessman has made his plans to run for president known.

In March, Duduzane told the Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that he wants to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the ANC at the next national elective conference.

“It is time to move forward, and I believe there is now an opportunity to get involved. I believe I have a lot to offer [as president of the party] and I’m willing to stick my neck out for the ideals that are not being realised,” he told the paper.

Free tertiary education, land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank are some of the policies he plans to implement.