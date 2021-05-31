Mashaba pins hope on coalitions to oust ANC
Former mayor pledges to tackle housing crisis
There is no love lost between former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the DA, at least on his part, but he says he would be willing to join forces with his former party to help oust the ANC should it not get a clear majority in the upcoming municipal elections.
Mashaba continues to drum up his campaign to return to the helm of the city through his fledgling party, ActionSA. ..
