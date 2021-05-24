Malema: ‘We want black people to live a comfortable life. That is what inspires us’

“We want black people to live a comfortable life. That is what inspires us. That is what wakes us up each morning.”

These are the words expressed by EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday during his address in Chebeng, Polokwane.

Malema addressed a community meeting in the area after the EFF secured seats in Ward 9 during by-elections last week

Speaking mostly in Sepedi , he said though his party did not secure the most seats in Limpopo, he came to tell his party’s supporters that they tried.

Malema said the “war” to win the province was still on and would only end when “our children have jobs”.

“Every person here must have electricity. Not the electricity which fails us when we need it the most. We want electricity because electricity is not a luxury but a necessity,” he said

“We want to give the elderly more money because they are the breadwinners. We must share the wealth of the country, and the only way to do it is to give it to the poor.”