South Africa

Refuse being dumped on the streets by residents and passersby

Filthy Joburg fast becoming an eyesore

26 April 2021 - 09:38

Businesses and those working in the Johannesburg inner city are facing a serious problem:  filthy streets  flowing with garbage every day.

Despite the City of Johannesburg cleaning the CBD three times a day, the impact of those efforts are barely noticeable when one walks the streets of SA’s economic hub...

