Refuse being dumped on the streets by residents and passersby
Filthy Joburg fast becoming an eyesore
Businesses and those working in the Johannesburg inner city are facing a serious problem: filthy streets flowing with garbage every day.
Despite the City of Johannesburg cleaning the CBD three times a day, the impact of those efforts are barely noticeable when one walks the streets of SA’s economic hub...
