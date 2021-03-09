Wedela residents live amid foul smells, sewage in their backyards
Residents of Wedela township in Merafong say they have learnt to live with sewage flowing in their homes for some time due to poor infrastructure.
In the Skopang section of the township, residents said they keep their homes closed to keep out the foul smell of sewage flowing in their yards. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.