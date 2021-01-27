More theft even after 3,100 officers are hired
Railway infrastructure destruction picks up speed
The pillaging of railway infrastructure continues unabated at various non-operational train stations in Gauteng despite the reopening of several routes since the easing of the hard lockdown last year.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has estimated that it could take up to three years for normal train operations to return to full capacity nationally because of the levels of damage to the infrastructure...
