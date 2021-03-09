Lack of jobs hits the youth of Merafong - Young people finding it hard to make a living

Young people are finding it hard to make a living

There is a sense of hopelessness among the youth in Wedela township in Merafong due to the lack of job opportunities in the area.



Khanyisile Dunjana, 29, a graduate, watched in despair as her dream of working for the local municipality disappeared. Dunjana finished her national certificate in office administration in 2014 with high hopes to get employment...