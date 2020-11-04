Minister admits network is a mess
Mbalula rejects plan for provinces to run railways
Despite the mess that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is in, national government will be the single rail owner of the network as fixing the company will require huge investment.
This is the view of transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who spoke during a debate in parliament yesterday on the state of commuter rail in the country...
