South Africa

Prasa goes after thugs targeting rail infrastructure

17 September 2020 - 07:13

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is embarking on a mission to end the theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure across the country. 

Yesterday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula launched the integrated security plan for Prasa which will result in 3,100 security guards being employed directly by Prasa instead of private companies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X