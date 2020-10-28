South Africa

Document launched to put rail transport service back on track

Gauteng aims to take over province's trains

28 October 2020 - 07:47

The Gauteng government wants to take over the running of trains in the province and place that responsibility under its newly formed Gauteng Transport Authority.

The proposal  is made in the Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility 2030 document launched in Sandton yesterday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X