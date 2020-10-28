Document launched to put rail transport service back on track
Gauteng aims to take over province's trains
The Gauteng government wants to take over the running of trains in the province and place that responsibility under its newly formed Gauteng Transport Authority.
The proposal is made in the Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility 2030 document launched in Sandton yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.