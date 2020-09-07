Life without trains tough for commuters
Frustrated rail commuters are being forced to pay more on taxis fares on a daily basis due to the suspension of trains in Gauteng.
Trains have not been operating in the province for over five months after they were shut down due to the national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. But other routes, such as the eastern corridor, had been suspended even before the lockdown due to large scale vandalism and theft of infrastructure. ..
