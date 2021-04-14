Up to 90 incidents reported weekly - Transnet official
'Cable theft syndicates are tripping economy'
Law enforcement has to crack the syndicate that is behind cable theft in order to bring to an end the crime which has severely impacted businesses and the economy.
This is according to Marius Bennett, the general manager of security and forensics at Transnet, in an interview with Sowetan yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.