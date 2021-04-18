Suspected poacher crushed by elephants in Kruger National Park

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the Kruger National Park while allegedly attempting to evade capture on Saturday.

The man succumbed to his injuries. His body was later discovered by rangers.

The SA National Parks (SANParks) reported the death on Sunday and said the suspected poacher and his accomplices were fleeing from them when they ran into a breeding elephant herd.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said field rangers were out on a routine patrol in the Phabeni area when they detected incoming spoors which they followed.

“Three individuals were spotted by the rangers and attempted to run away, but rangers requested backup from the air wing and K9 unit. When they realised they had been spotted, the suspected poachers dropped an axe and a bag with their provisions in an attempt to escape from the rangers,” said Phaahla.