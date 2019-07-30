Trap poaching on rise in Kruger as game meat appetite increases

The high demand of game meet across the country is causing havoc at the Kruger National Park as trap poaching is on the rise.

Just last weekend, over 200 traps were removed in a kilometer radius as rangers came searching for poachers.

Trap poachers simply put their snares along paths leading to rivers in order to catch animals.

“Some of them take the meat and they still leave the other snares behind. In other instances the animals get caught in the snares but they break them and walk with them in the veld,” said Johan De Beer.

In other instances, De Beer said, the poachers set the traps and do not return to check on them. Animals get caught and they suffocate in the loop as they try to escape.

Traps are designed using a piece of steel wire which has a loop and is tied to a tree.