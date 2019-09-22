South Africa slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says minister.

Bringing local communities into mainstream conservation was vital to South African efforts aimed at curbing rhino poaching that has steadily declined from a peak of 1,215 animals killed five years ago, the environmental minister said on Sunday.

South Africa, with one of the world's largest rhino populations, is battling organised crime syndicates targeting its national and private parks as strong demand in Asian markets, where the rhino horn is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines, fuels the slaughter.

While horns are widely believed to hold aphrodisiac properties, scientists say this is not so.

"We will redouble our efforts to make sure that communities who live on the borders of our parks benefit from conservation and the biodiversity economy so they are not vulnerable to recruitment by syndicated poaching operations," Barbara Creecy, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, said in a statement on World Rhino Day.

She said rhino poaching has continued to decline, in part due to tougher court prosecutions and anti-poaching strategies, such as specialised sniffer dogs to help detect smuggled horns.