NPA welcomes lengthy jail term for poacher who was found at Kruger Park

A man who intended to illegally hunt wildlife inside the Kruger National Park two years ago was sentenced to an 18-year prison term after being found guilty of a number of offences.

The National Prosecuting Authority, which welcomed the sentence, said Alfred Mkhonto was arrested in 2017 when he and two accomplices were confronted by park rangers while they were walking between Skukuza and Pretoriuskop inside the reserve.

One of his accomplices allegedly pointed a firearm at the rangers. The rangers fired first and killed the other two poachers, while Mkhonto was shot in the leg and arrested.

Mkhonto’s sentence of 18 years' direct imprisonment was passed after he pleaded guilty at the Mhala Magistrate’s Court to trespassing at Kruger National Park, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Mkhonto was also charged for being in SA illegally.