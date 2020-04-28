Man on R5,000 bail after suspected illegal hunter shot dead on game farm

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old suspected illegal hunter on a Limpopo game farm at the weekend has been granted R5,000 bail.

The 32-year-old suspect appeared in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Tuesday. His case was postponed to July 3 for further police investigations.

According to Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident happened on Sunday when the deceased and two other men were caught by nature conservation members while allegedly hunting illegally on the farm outside Lephalale.

“The three were allegedly found in possession of two bags containing pieces of wild animal dried meat, a gemsbok and hunting tools.

“The deceased was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect soon after they managed to escape from the nature conservation officials who caught them,” Mojapelo said.

The licensed firearm used during the shooting has been seized by the police.