Cape Town City forward Kermit Erasmus's luxury SUV was repossessed and auctioned off by Standard Bank after he failed to keep up with his monthly instalments.

The talented footie is also on the verge of being blacklisted as the bank applied for a default judgment against him at the South Gauteng High Court on March 6 for failing to pay the shortfall of the auctioned car.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD