Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tokelo Rantie is on the offside of the law for allegedly dribbling his lawyers of their legal fees.

The former Bafana goal poacher has been dragged to the high court in Joburg by his lawyers Mdhluli, Pearce, Mdzikwa (MPM) Inc for allegedly failing to pay over R120,000 in legal fees.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD