WATCH | UCT evacuates students as wildfire rages out of control

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said all students on its main campus were being evacuated by emergency services support staff on Sunday as a runaway wildfire spread onto the campus grounds.

In a statement, after the outbreak of a fire at 8.45am which gutted a section of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant, UCT said students were taken to predetermined locations.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said reports that the university was evacuating hydrogen tanks from its science labs could not be confirmed.