South Africa

1,516 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 27 March 2021 - 08:49
SA recorded 1,516 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 67 more fatalities, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

This means that 1,543,079 infections have been recorded to date, and 52,602 deaths.

The new cases came from 29,240 tests, at a positivity rate of 5.18%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 23 were in Gauteng, 17 in Limpopo, nine in KwaZulu-Natal, six in the Free State, five in the North West, three each in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and one in the Northern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said that, to date, 1,469,565 recoveries had been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

Up to 6.30pm on Friday, 231,002 heath workers had been vaccinated.

TimesLIVE

