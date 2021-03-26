Letters

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine raises alarm

By Reader Letter - 26 March 2021 - 13:08
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine starts a cascade of autoimmune reactions, where the body basically attacks itself but it is easy, cheaper and quicker to manufacture, the writer says.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Globally, the subject of the Covid-19 vaccine just refuses to go away. Well over 20 European countries have stopped the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

The reason given by governments and pharmaceutical companies for the halt is that a “small” number of people have developed “blood clots”.

Talk of undermining people's intelligence. Anyone who believes this can really fall for anything.

Researchers have found that the main reason for halting the vaccine is after receiving the jab, many people keel over.

A few weeks ago I asked how Oxford/AstraZeneca got to manufacture a vaccine for Covid-19 in such a short time. But information emerged that governments and pharmaceutical companies have rushed a new experimental RNA technology into use, for the first time in history. Before the Covid injection, all attempts to force approval of RNA tech had failed; dangerous and deadly overreaction of the immune system was the reason.

This vaccine starts a cascade of autoimmune reactions, where the body basically attacks itself but it is easy, cheaper and quicker to manufacture. This is how Oxford/AstraZeneca was successful in producing this type of deadly vaccine. It can be manufactured in the space of three months.

Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie

