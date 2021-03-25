It's time to focus on healing and introspection, we have opportunity to heal from intergenerational traumas

Tap into the resilience of Sharpeville to beat Covid-19

With Human Rights Day this month, it is important to remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in the fight for our freedom. This year, I think it is also important to look inward, focus on individual healing, growth and reflect on the losses pre- and post-Covid-19.



The strength and resilience of the Sharpeville community is an important reminder of the hardship we have to overcome; it is an important reminder that we can overcome even this challenge. But our strength lies in our vulnerability and being strong enough to admit we are not okay and ask for help even when societal norms make it hard to do so...