Survey detects overall willingness to accept Covid-19 vaccine in 19 countries
South Africans polled indicate 61% willingness
Two-thirds of citizens polled in 19 African countries have indicated a willingness to accept Covid-19 vaccines.
But the sentiment varied across the continent, according to a report released by the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to Covid-19 (PERC).
The consortium is made up of public health organisations such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC); Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies; the World Health Organisation; the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team; the World Economic Forum; and private sector firms such as market research company Ipsos.
The Africa CDC said in a statement on Wednesday that 91% of the people surveyed in Morocco were interested in receiving the vaccines, while Tunisia and Cameroon had the lowest interest at 35%.
South Africans polled indicated a 61% willingness. The same outcome was found in Zimbabwe. Nigeria ranked at 72% and Egypt 78%.
In Zambia the figure stood at 53%, Mozambique was 75%, Kenya 59% and the Democratic Republic of the Congo 52%.
