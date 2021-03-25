Survey detects overall willingness to accept Covid-19 vaccine in 19 countries

Two-thirds of citizens polled in 19 African countries have indicated a willingness to accept Covid-19 vaccines.

But the sentiment varied across the continent, according to a report released by the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to Covid-19 (PERC).

The consortium is made up of public health organisations such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC); Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies; the World Health Organisation; the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team; the World Economic Forum; and private sector firms such as market research company Ipsos.