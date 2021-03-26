South Africa

SA records 163 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

There have been 52,535 total fatalities recorded across SA and 1,541,563 confirmed cases since Covid-19 first came to the country

By TimesLIVE - 26 March 2021 - 06:20
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 163 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the majority coming from Limpopo, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

In the same period, there were 1,554 new infections recorded.

This means that there have been 52,535 total fatalities recorded across SA and 1,541,563 confirmed cases.

The new cases came from 32,002 tests at a positivity rate of 4.85%.

Of the new deaths, 71 were recorded in Limpopo, 37 were in the North West, 24 were in Gauteng, 16 were in the Northern Cape, nine were in the Free State, five were in KwaZulu-Natal and one was in the Western Cape. There were no cases recorded in the Eastern Cape or Mpumalanga.

According to Mkhize, there were 1,467,254 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

There have also been 220,129 health workers vaccinated so far.

