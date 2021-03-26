SA records 163 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 163 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the majority coming from Limpopo, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

In the same period, there were 1,554 new infections recorded.

This means that there have been 52,535 total fatalities recorded across SA and 1,541,563 confirmed cases.

The new cases came from 32,002 tests at a positivity rate of 4.85%.