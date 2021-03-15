SUV 'swallowed by road' after driving into water-filled hole

A motorist found himself in deep water after being “swallowed” by a huge hole in the road caused by a burst underground pipe in George.

George municipality said the unlucky driver was involved in “a traffic incident” on Saturday when he drove into a water-filled hole along a collapsed section of Herriot Street in Genevafontein.

Pictures of the incident on social media showed a Toyota SUV almost completely submerged before it was lifted out of the hole by a crane.