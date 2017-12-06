IPSS Medical Rescue on Wednesday morning reported that Esenembe Road had been closed for safety reasons due to a massive sinkhole caused by the rain.

The cooperative governance department said this week that it had put its disaster management teams on high alert‚ particularly in the eThekwini‚ Ilembe‚ King Cetshwayo‚ uMkhanyakude and Ugu districts‚ which are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.

“Natural disasters are a risk in KZN as heavy rains and floods leave millions of rands in damages and occasionally result in loss of life. Parents must ensure that children are safe and do not go out when the weather is bad. Those residing in low-lying areas need to find shelter on higher ground‚” said MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Emergency plans have been activated in municipalities to ensure that adequate support is provided to those who might be affected by the heavy rains.