South Africa

Fourways water supply blues get attention from utility

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 26 June 2020 - 08:12
A Fourways resident took to the streets recently to raise awareness about failing maintenance in his area. / Supplied
A Fourways resident took to the streets recently to raise awareness about failing maintenance in his area. / Supplied

Two weeks after a Fourways, Johannesburg, resident took a bath in a sinkhole in the middle of the street to raise awareness about pipe bursts in his neighbourhood, the water is yet to be fully restored.

The man, who asked to be referred to only as Nicholas, said for the past two weeks the water has been coming on and off due to repairs.

There had been 36 pipe bursts in 24 days in the area, confirmed Chris Santana, the councillor for ward 106.

It has been a stressful few weeks for Fourways residents battling limited-to-no water supply.

"We've been holding thumbs as the water comes and goes. If there's another burst they might have to switch off our supply entirely to fix the problem," Nicholas said. He said the pipe had burst on his street three times.

Burst water pipe still not fixed after three weeks

Three weeks ago, the water supply pipe to the home of an elderly couple in Port Elizabeth burst
News
7 months ago

Engineer creates Lobola - an automated pap cooker

Rea Nkhumise is a robotics engineer that has taken on the challenge of creating an automated pap cooker.
News
1 week ago

"The latest was on Sunday, after a pipe Joburg Water had repaired and covered in sand re-burst," Nicholas said.

He said there was construction under way by the City to fix the water problem.

Santana said they were hopeful the water would be restored soon.

"The problem carries on. The water comes and goes but there's a team dedicated to the area to treat it as a priority. A lot of homes are affected."

Joburg Water has told residents the supply problems are caused by recurring pipe bursts on the ageing asbestos-cement pipes.

"We have started the process of generating a work request... furthermore we will be doing a pipe replacement ." it said.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X