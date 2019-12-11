Snake Road in Benoni to be closed for much longer over massive sinkhole

“It’s a provincial road and a team of geotechnical experts has been investigating the cause and the depth of the sinkhole. They are also looking at measures to fix the sinkhole.

“I can tell you now that the road will be closed for much longer,” he said.

Last month, the Gauteng roads and transport department said road users travelling southwards should use Tom Jones off-ramp towards Heidelberg and those travelling from the south should use Pioneer and turn right into Bunyan street to reach the N12.

In the same month, a second sinkhole saw the closure of both sections of Delmas Road (the R50) to traffic.

The road was closed from the intersection at Elandsfontein Road, as well as at the intersection of the R50 and R25.