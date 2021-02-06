South Africa

Heavy rain and stormwater lead to road collapse in Mpumalanga

06 February 2021 - 11:34
Damage due to sinkhole.
Damage due to sinkhole.
Image: John Erasmus

A road battered by heavy rain and stormwater has collapsed outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The provincial department of community safety, security, and liaison has advised motorists to avoid the D2296 road between KaNyamazane and Thekwane South.

The road was closed temporarily due to the collapse near eNtokozweni where a sinkhole was identified earlier in the week.

“The damage was caused by stormwater,” the department said in a statement.

“Motorists travelling to and from KaNyamazane are advised to do that via the N4 toll road until further notice.”

Mmusi said the road was the main route leading to the town and was used by most settlements in the area. “We anticipate that we will have hectic traffic on Monday when people return to work. As such we are arranging for law enforcement and safety control.

“When the road collapsed there was no traffic per se, so no-one was injured and no cars were damaged. We have no report of any incident besides the collapse,” Mmusi added.

Mpumalanga braces for the worst as major dam threatens to overflow

The death toll in Mpumalanga has increased to seven following heavy rains in parts of the province.
News
3 days ago

Vaal River system's water levels rose to 82% due to heavy rains

This time last year, water levels were at 64.9%.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X