Heavy rain and stormwater lead to road collapse in Mpumalanga

A road battered by heavy rain and stormwater has collapsed outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The provincial department of community safety, security, and liaison has advised motorists to avoid the D2296 road between KaNyamazane and Thekwane South.

The road was closed temporarily due to the collapse near eNtokozweni where a sinkhole was identified earlier in the week.

“The damage was caused by stormwater,” the department said in a statement.

“Motorists travelling to and from KaNyamazane are advised to do that via the N4 toll road until further notice.”