Build water-sensitive cities to cope with climate extremes, says expert

Floods will happen no matter what is done, but building water-sensitive communities and investing in early-warning systems will lessen the impact of water disasters, says an industry expert.

More than 80 people died in severe localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in April this year, with damage estimated at R1bn, said Tjeerd Driessen, director at an engineering consultancy, Royal Haskoning DHV.

“With poorer communities often hardest hit by severe weather events because they are built near rivers, homes are badly built or they have the insufficient infrastructure, it is crucial that South African cities become more climate-resilient.

“Although floods are devastating, they should be seen as opportunities to design more resilient cities that better incorporate and cater for informal settlements and are better equipped to deal with changing weather patterns,” Driessen said.

Last year, flash floods in Gauteng and Limpopo left seven dead and a massive sinkhole on a motorway. Cape Town almost experienced “day zero” when a severe water shortage threatened to force municipalities to turn off supplies and ration water to residents.