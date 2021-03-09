South Africa

Sinkholes, electricity outages and crime are daily experiences

Khutsong: poster child of dying mining towns

09 March 2021 - 09:34

Khutsong township embodies much of what has gone wrong on the fringes of old mining towns that have been in decline for decades, leaving behind sinkholes, poor services and crime.

In recent years, houses in Khutsong, west of Johannesburg, have been swallowed up by sinkholes that have developed as a result of mining activity in the nearby Carletonville area under the Merafong municipality...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X