Sinkholes, electricity outages and crime are daily experiences
Khutsong: poster child of dying mining towns
Khutsong township embodies much of what has gone wrong on the fringes of old mining towns that have been in decline for decades, leaving behind sinkholes, poor services and crime.
In recent years, houses in Khutsong, west of Johannesburg, have been swallowed up by sinkholes that have developed as a result of mining activity in the nearby Carletonville area under the Merafong municipality...
