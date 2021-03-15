SPECIAL REPORT | The pain of the African child

At the crack of dawn, more than two dozen pupils from Waaikraal farms near Delmas in Mpumalanga are getting ready for a gruelling 10km to 22km walk to catch a bus to school.

The debilitating journey along a rutted gravel road takes the pupils into dark and dangerous farmland bushes which they must navigate on their own or hitch a hike from strangers to get to the bus stop on time.

The bus company owner, who did not want to give his name, said he had instead opted for a central pick-up point for all pupils from around the farms after the government refused to pay him for the extra kilometres he travelled to drop off the learners.