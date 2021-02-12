WATCH | 'Where did you drink?' – cop finds driver passed out behind wheel on N1 in Free State
Two roadside sleepers had a rude awakening as traffic officers stumbled across them on the N1 in the Winburg area on February 8.
“Where did you guys drink? Where did you buy the booze?”
These were the words of a surprised Free State traffic official after he found a motorist “lights out” behind the wheel.
In a video, the white Hyundai H1 is seen parked in the middle of the N1 near Winburg.
“Where did you buy the beers? Did you drink at home or what?” the traffic cop asks the man in the passenger seat.
“I don’t drink,” the man responds.
The driver sits with his head hung low behind the wheel.
The traffic cop goes on to say: “You are drinking on the road and then you sleep on the road. Why did this man drink and sleep on the road? You can’t do this.”
The stuttering man explains to the cop in Afrikaans that the driver had consumed more than a bottle of vodka.
He'd also driven over a farm gate and almost hit a truck in the road.
“Next to the Pick n Pay, there is a bottle store, he bought three of these bottles there,” the man says, while holding a nip of vodka in his hand.
Free State traffic police spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the incident happened on Monday.
She said officers were patrolling the N1 when they spotted the car stationary in the middle of the road.
Mophethe confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested. He was taken to Winburg police station.
TimesLIVE
