South Africa

R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2021 - 12:27
A truck driver was arrested in Durban on January 8 2021 for allegedly violating lockdown regulations by transporting beer worth R1.9m.
A truck driver was arrested in Durban on January 8 2021 for allegedly violating lockdown regulations by transporting beer worth R1.9m.
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja

A truck driver was arrested in Durban on Friday for transporting imported beer worth R1.9m in violation of lockdown regulations.

The man allegedly loaded 1,890 cases of beer at a depot in Sydney Road and planned to transport them to Johannesburg, said Ravi Pillay, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

Pillay commended the police, saying they intercepted the truck on the freeway as part of an intelligence-driven operation.

“The truck was escorted to the Umbilo police station in Glenwood where the driver was charged with the illegal transportation of alcohol,” Pillay said on Saturday.

“From the information that we have received from the police, it would appear that this was a blatant violation of the country’s adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

“The regulations are clear on the sale, dispensing and transportation of alcohol during this period. The law must therefore take its course.”

Pillay said the regulations permitted the transportation of liquor under specific circumstances but the driver could not produce a permit.

“We are dealing with a very dangerous pandemic that is rising at an alarming rate. Alcohol has been identified as the key contributor to the spread of this virus and therefore any illegal sale of alcohol would likely contribute directly to the spread of infections,” said the MEC.

“We cannot allow this to happen and we therefore commend the good work of the SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

Home-brewed alcohol confiscated after Gauteng driver crashes into police officer

A Gauteng traffic police officer sustained serious injuries when he was driven into by a 38-year-old man who was allegedly driving drunk on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Booze ban 'goes well beyond what is reasonable and necessary', says SAB as it takes government to court

SAB, which produces the bulk of SA’s beer, said its decision to approach the courts had been a difficult one.
News
2 days ago

Brewers in danger of losing everything, call for Ramaphosa to lift booze ban

Small business owners and craft breweries say they are on the verge of collapse due to the alcohol ban.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X