R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars

Pillay commended the police, saying they intercepted the truck on the freeway as part of an intelligence-driven operation.

“The truck was escorted to the Umbilo police station in Glenwood where the driver was charged with the illegal transportation of alcohol,” Pillay said on Saturday.

“From the information that we have received from the police, it would appear that this was a blatant violation of the country’s adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

“The regulations are clear on the sale, dispensing and transportation of alcohol during this period. The law must therefore take its course.”

Pillay said the regulations permitted the transportation of liquor under specific circumstances but the driver could not produce a permit.

“We are dealing with a very dangerous pandemic that is rising at an alarming rate. Alcohol has been identified as the key contributor to the spread of this virus and therefore any illegal sale of alcohol would likely contribute directly to the spread of infections,” said the MEC.

“We cannot allow this to happen and we therefore commend the good work of the SAPS.”

