Sharp traffic officers foil truck hijacking in progress

Alert members of the national traffic police thwarted the hijacking and robbery of a truck in Tshwane, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The traffic officers were on duty on the N1, R21 and N4 freeways on Monday when they spotted a white truck suspected of being overloaded, said spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The officers stopped the truck travelling on the N1 and instructed the driver to proceed to the Donkerhoek weighbridge. However, the driver reacted by jumping out of the truck, running over the highway and entering an unknown red vehicle that sped off.

When they inspected the truck, the officers discovered a signal jammer inside the vehicle.

“The jammer had apparently been used to prevent the truck’s tracker from sending out a signal to indicate the location of the vehicle,” said Zwane.

“A meat distribution company ascertained the vehicle belonged to them and their driver had been hijacked on the N14 between Krugersdorp and Pretoria.

“It was also established that a tracking company had called the meat distributor to report that they could not pick up a signal from their truck.”

The vehicle was handed over to the police together with its load.

The police have launched an investigation.

TimesLIVE