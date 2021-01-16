Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique

A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle counterfeit goods worth R6m into SA from Mozambique.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the 54-year-old foreigner was arrested at the Lebombo border post, in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

“The truck was returning to SA after offloading chrome in Maputo,” he said.

A video circulating on social media showed police supervising as the tipper truck emptied its load onto the side of the road at the border post.

TimesLIVE