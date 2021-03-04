South Africa

Three killed as truck crashes into car, pedestrian and school building in KZN

By Staff Reporter - 04 March 2021 - 19:22

Three people died on Thursday morning on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast when the driver of a tipper truck lost control of the vehicle.

According to a statement by Netcare911, the driver slammed into a car, killing two people. The truck then crushed a female pedestrian, killing her instantly. The vehicle then left the road and hit an outbuilding at the entrance of a school.

The crash took place on an unnamed rural road in the Emqangeni area.

“An adult male in the [school] building sustained serious injuries after being crushed and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic,” Netcare911's Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

The truck driver was also seriously injured s and was treated on the scene.

TimesLIVE

