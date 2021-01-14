‘I will fight,’ says son after dad dies of Covid-19 in hospital bed next to him

His hospital bed is empty. His voice has gone quiet and a giant in the family has fallen.

A well-known Cape Town pianist remains hopeful that he will overcome Covid-19 after he had to watch his father slowly losing his battle to the virus in a hospital bed next to him.

“The one moment he was fine and the next moment he just died. It was a huge shock, like somebody stabbed you through your heart.

“I was in so much pain as well, but I had to be strong,” Elton Lodewyk told TimesLIVE from his hospital bed on Thursday morning.