Breathalysers and testing policies only half the battle

Stricter laws alone won't curb drunk-driving in trucking

Alcohol-related road crashes cause thousands of injuries and fatalities every year, and in the transport and logistics sector can also lead to stock loss, damaged reputation and huge collateral damage. The incidents of drunk-driving are especially high during the festive season, when there is an increase in the number of delivery vehicles on the road. Curbing the problem of drunk-driving requires logistics companies to take an active role, however, the laws of the country also need to be supportive. These laws should stipulate the use of more advanced breathalyser technology, specifically interlock devices, preventing vehicles from being operated if the driver is over the legal limit.



Zero tolerance for a significant problem..