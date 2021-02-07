Gauteng holidaymaker rescued after paddle-ski capsizes during KZN fishing expedition

A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two Good Samaritans after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal, near the KwaZulu-Natal town of St Lucia on Saturday.

Jan Hoffman National Sea Rescue Institute St Lucia station commander said his crew was alerted about the incident at around 9am.

“Reports received suggested that the man, from Kempton Park, had been fishing from his paddle-ski and while returning to shore capsized in the surfline.

“Two public members, seeing the man in difficulty, swam out to him and assisted him to get to the shore ...”

He said Cape Vidal Marine Conservation also responded to the incident.

“On arrival on the scene it was found that bystanders, and the two Good Samaritans who rescued the man, had moved him off the beach to the car park.

“Cape Vidal Marine Conservation manager, James Wood, brought the man to the NSRI St Lucia sea rescue base where he was attended to by our NSRI duty doctor ...”