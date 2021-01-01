South Africa

New Year's in Kathu did not go off with a bang thanks to cops

01 January 2021 - 12:26
A 33-year-old male shop owner was charged for selling fireworks without a licence. Police confiscated fireworks with an estimated value of R9,000.
Image: SAPS

New Year's Eve in Kathu, Northern Cape, was an uneventful one — especially with the new lockdown regulations.

The highlight of the evening was the arrest of a 33-year-old male shop owner who was charged with selling fireworks without a licence.

His R9k loot was confiscated by Sgt Ben Eiman and Constable Beatrice Canchibatho.

Just the day before, the duo arrested a 66-year-old male driver. The man was allegedly driving drunk with an assortment of dangerous weapons in his vehicle.

The cops also recovered a stolen bicycle and went on an expedition visiting tuck-shops to make sure they closed in time for the new level 3 restrictions.

It was all in a day (or two's) work as the pair was commended by Kathu station commander, Lt-Col Sandra Boshof, for their “relentless efforts in combating and preventing crime”.

She said police would adopt a zero tolerance approach when it come to compliance of the regulations especially adherence to the curfew and the transportation and consumption of alcohol and illegal gatherings.

TimesLIVE

