3,000 motorists arrested and trio of traffic police bust for alleged bribes

More than 3,000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for violating traffic regulations since the start of December, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The agency also confirmed three traffic officers have been arrested in Mpumalanga for alleged corruption and bribery on Monday.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a joint operation, the RTMC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks swooped on the officers employed by Emalahleni municipality when they reported for work in Witbank on Monday morning.

“It is alleged the officers, who are aged 59, 53 and 38, accepted bribes from motorists instead of charging them for traffic violations. They are expected to appear in court later today.”

Zwane warned that enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year’s long weekend. Officers are also preparing for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays.