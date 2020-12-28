3,000 motorists arrested and trio of traffic police bust for alleged bribes
More than 3,000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for violating traffic regulations since the start of December, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
The agency also confirmed three traffic officers have been arrested in Mpumalanga for alleged corruption and bribery on Monday.
Spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a joint operation, the RTMC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks swooped on the officers employed by Emalahleni municipality when they reported for work in Witbank on Monday morning.
“It is alleged the officers, who are aged 59, 53 and 38, accepted bribes from motorists instead of charging them for traffic violations. They are expected to appear in court later today.”
Zwane warned that enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year’s long weekend. Officers are also preparing for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays.
Of the arrests to date, most suspects (1,328 or 43%) were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
A total of 496, or 16%, were arrested for driving at speeds above the legal limits.
The highest number of drunk drivers were caught in Gauteng and Limpopo, where 372 and 342 arrests were made respectively.
The national traffic police unit arrested 352 motorists in the provinces where it is deployed.
The highest number of arrests for speeding were made in the Free State, where 323 motorists were caught. The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg when a motorist was caught driving 242km/h an hour in a 120km/h zone.
“Some of the common offences noticed so far involve people driving without driver’s licences, producing false documentation, reckless and negligent driving, and operating public transport contrary to the terms and condition of operating permits,” said Zwane.
“Law enforcement authorities are moving their focus into residential areas to curb lawlessness and prevent collisions involving pedestrians.”
