Hundreds arrested in Gauteng for not wearing masks, drinking in taxis, breaking curfew

Hundreds of people were arrested in Gauteng at the weekend for contravention of the Disaster Management Act, provincial police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said 48 people were arrested in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, during the O Kae Molao operation for transporting alcohol, drinking inside a taxi, failure to wear a mask, driving under the influence of alcohol and breaking the curfew regulation.

Police arrested 92 suspects for crimes relating to possession of stolen vehicles, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and rape.

Two people found selling liquor in Orlando and Noordgesig, in Soweto, are among 50 people arrested for non-compliance in Johannesburg, Masondo said.