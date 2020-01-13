No magistrates available to hear bail bid of murder-accused Durban metro police officer

The case against a Durban metro police officer, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, was postponed on Monday due to a lack of magistrates to handle matters.

Members of the IFP women’s brigade protested outside the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court while Const Ndumiso Khumalo, 30, of the metro police’s multi-operational response team, made a brief appearance.

Khumalo is accused of using his service pistol to shoot and kill B&B receptionist Zinhle Muthwa, whose battered and bruised body was discovered at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu, with a single gunshot wound to the head, on New Year’s Day.

Khumalo, who is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, was expected to apply for bail. However, the matter was postponed to Thursday because there was only one magistrate available.