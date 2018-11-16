Buthelezi slams 'fake news' of Zululand mayor's arrest

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has described reports that Zululand District Municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi was arrested in connection with the killing of an IFP councillor as "fake news".

He was responding to media reports which suggested that the mayor had been arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Sibuyiselo Dlamini, a member of the party’s youth brigade. Dlamini was shot in Ulundi at an intersection while waiting at a traffic light in May.

At the time, the IFP leader dropped a bombshell, saying he knew the person who murdered Dlamini was a member of his party. Dlamini worked closely with his daughter, Princess Sibuyiselwe.

Buthelezi said Dlamini had confided to her daughter that someone he knew wanted him dead and even mentioned the person’s name.

"On the day before his death, Dlamini sent a text message to a friend in Durban, naming a person behind his imminent assassination. I saw that message with my own eyes," said Buthelezi.

It was reported that Thulasizwe Buthelezi had been taken in for questioning in connection with Dlamini’s killing on Wednesday but he denied ever been questioned by the police.

Zulu newspaper Isolezwe reported that that on Wednesday he was in Pietermaritzburg attending the Premier Aids Council before he went to Durban for another meeting.